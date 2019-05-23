Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A monument of Casimir Pulaski was vandalized in Patterson Park overnight Thursday.
According to city officials: “Baltimore City Recreation & Parks is currently addressing the vandalism of the Pulaski Monument. We have filed a police report and are working closely together with the Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation (CHAP) to have the graffiti removed. Please stay clear of the area to allow crews to work.”
According to a photo of the vandalism posted in a neighborhood group, the spray paint reads, “white lies.”
The monument is of Casimir Pulaski, known as the father of the American calvary during the Revolutionary War.