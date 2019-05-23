  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Berlin, Dehaven Nichols, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland State Police, Talkers, Vershawn Hudson-Crawford, Worcester County

BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody for the murder of a 17-year-old boy after the teen’s body was found behind a Berlin apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Dehaven Nichols was pronounced dead after EMS personnel found his body in a wooded area behind the apartments. Vershawn Hudson-Crawford was charged in Nichols’ death. He’s being charged as an adult.

Vershawn Hudson-Crawford. Credit: Maryland State Police

Around 6:15 p.m., Hudson-Crawford along with his mother and grandmother went to the Berlin Police Department where the mother informed police her son was involved in a fight. Police learned of Nichols location during the conversation and found him unresponsive.

Police said the two teens were fighting behind an apartment complex along Route 113 when it turned fatal. Police have not yet determined the motive for the argument.

Hudson-Crawford was charged first- and second-degree murder, along with other related charges.  He is currently awaiting an appearance before a court commissioner in Worcester County.

Nichols’ body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.  Callers may remain anonymous.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s