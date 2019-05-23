BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody for the murder of a 17-year-old boy after the teen’s body was found behind a Berlin apartment complex Wednesday evening.
Dehaven Nichols was pronounced dead after EMS personnel found his body in a wooded area behind the apartments. Vershawn Hudson-Crawford was charged in Nichols’ death. He’s being charged as an adult.
Around 6:15 p.m., Hudson-Crawford along with his mother and grandmother went to the Berlin Police Department where the mother informed police her son was involved in a fight. Police learned of Nichols location during the conversation and found him unresponsive.
Police said the two teens were fighting behind an apartment complex along Route 113 when it turned fatal. Police have not yet determined the motive for the argument.
Hudson-Crawford was charged first- and second-degree murder, along with other related charges. He is currently awaiting an appearance before a court commissioner in Worcester County.
Nichols’ body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.