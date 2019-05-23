Yankees Use Bases-Loaded Walk To Beat Orioles 6-5 For SweepPerhaps figuring that Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez were worn out from circling the bases, Yankees manager Aaron Boone wrote out a starting lineup without both sluggers in the finale of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

UMD Physicians To Be Employed Outside Athletics Dept.The University of Maryland will have medical staff tending to the school's sports teams employed outside of the athletics department.

All Elite Wrestling Challenges WWE With Double Or NothingAll Elite Wrestling, featuring Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, premieres with Double of Nothing this weekend.

Orioles Pitchers Torched By Yankees' Gleyber Torres, Gary Sanchez: Duo Has 19 Home Runs Against Team This Season!The Yankees shortstop blasted a pair of home runs in the Bombers 7-5 win over the Orioles, bringing his total to 12 on the season, 10 of which have come against Orioles pitching.