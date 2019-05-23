BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a very active and stormy day all across the region.
A squall line moved across the region from about noon through the entire afternoon, finally exiting the ocean by 7 p.m.
Numerous reports of wind damage, and an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Columbia around 3:30 p.m. Another severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect for the area from Carroll County western Maryland to Alleghany County until midnight.
A slight chance of additional showers and some thunder will exist for the Central Maryland area until just after midnight as well.
A cold front will finally cross the state and bring cooler, breezy and much less humid air for Friday and the start of the weekend.
Saturday we’ll see a high of 78 but that’ll jump to about 90 on Sunday and mid-80s on Monday.
Most of the weekend will be dry, but an isolated thunderstorm may be around later Sunday and again Monday.