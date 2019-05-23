Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore continues to find workarounds to conduct city business during a ransomware attack, one solution caused them more issues Thursday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore continues to find workarounds to conduct city business during a ransomware attack, one solution caused them more issues Thursday.
Google shut down some Gmail accounts for city employees who were using the email service while their city email was down.
Google requires businesses to pay for their services when using Gmail for official business.
Baltimore police and other city agencies have been using Gmail accounts to send messages internally and externally.
The Baltimore delegation also asked Thursday for an FBI briefing once it’s completed its investigation into the cyberattack that’s affected city services for weeks.
Baltimore Delegation Request FBI Briefing On Baltimore Ransomware Attack
Mike Hellgren will have the latest on how the ransomware attack is affecting the city.