BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a reported shooting Friday night in central Baltimore.
Police were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. to the 900 block of West North Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
A medic took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.