



Heading to OCMD this summer? You’ve got to eat at some point of your trip and if you’re looking to try some new places to eat we’ve got a few ideas.

Bad Monkey, 5801 Coastal Hwy

Known for its one-of-a-kind breakfast, lunch and dinner, Bad Monkey opened a second location. They also host the “best” happy hour on the beach.

Casita Linda Mexican Bakery & Cafe, 218 Baltimore Avenue

A family-owned and operated Mexican bakery and cafe took over a space formerly occupied by Subway. They bake all their desserts fresh daily. They have popular tacos, tortas and quesadilla — but they have specialties too like concha, a traditional sweet bread in several flavors, their carne asada sandwiches (known as tortas), nopales (cactus) and Horchata, which is made fresh daily.

Sanibel’s Oceanside, 106 32nd Street in La Quinta

A contemporary American restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Menu items feature things like candied pecan French toast, a Vietnamese-inspired Bahn Mi sandwich, citrus scallops and crispy duck — along with all the regular seafood dishes. Another location is under construction on 67th & Bay.

Shotti’s Point Rhino Chaser Cafe, Boardwalk at 6th Street

If you’re a fan of Shotti’s Point, you’ll be a fan of their Rhino Chase Cafe along OCMD’s boardwalk. The menu is California coast-inspired foor — like a La Jolla burrito for breakfast, 16 unique wings options, fries and three taco varieties.

Three Anchors, 7805 Coastal Highway

A family-friendly Marlin-themed restaurant that serves brunch, lunch and dinner. It opened Friday, May 24.

Taphouse Tavern, 13729 Coastal Hwy

It’s a new location for an OCMD standard — The Taphouse Tavern opened its fifth location in May. They have all the seafood menu essentials from crab cakes, steamed shrimp and mussels, but also offer cheesesteaks, burgers and a large draft list.

Although not news, Phillips Seafood underwent major renovations and Ocean 13 welcomes a new chef and menu.

Dough roller, Candy Kitchen and Starbucks also opened new locations.

If you’re still looking for other options check out https://ococean.com/eat.