Filed Under:Barack Obama, DC, DC news, surprise visit, Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Former President Barack Obama surprised students of the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy on Wednesday afternoon and played a football game with them.

The kids screamed “Barack Obama!” when they saw the president arrive.

The scholar-athletes were celebrating the end of the school year.

Obama got a chance to see the after-school programming at the academy, including a scrimmage, field activities and a weekly farmer’s market offering.

The academy provides afterschool enrichment through sports — baseball and softball — to improve health, academic achievement and character development to DC’s underserved youth.

