Filed Under:Armed Carjacking, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Carroll County, Crime, Homicide, Local TV, Maryland News, Person of interest, Virginia, Virginia news, Westminster

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Virginia law enforcement officials are trying to find a person of interest from Carroll County in a homicide in Cumberland County.

George W. Knisley, 41, from Westminster, is a person of interest in a homicide that police say happened Friday.


Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

He is also a possible suspect in an armed carjacking in southern Virginia near Mecklenburg.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

He may be driving a 2013 White Honda with Virginia license plates.  He may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees George Knisley should contact 911.  Anyone with information should contact Detective Jason Ehrhart at 410-386-2499.

