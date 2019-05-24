  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Patterson Park, Rowhome Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire inside a townhome along North Patterson Park Avenue broke out late Friday night.

Fire officials said the flames are knocked down, and there are no reports of any injuries.

The cause is not yet known.

