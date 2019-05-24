  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore, Baltimore News, firearms, Gov. Hogan, Gov. Hogan veto, Handguns, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Oysters, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed legislation that would change state laws regulating handguns and oysters, among other bills.

Hogan, a Republican, vetoed a bill that would have abolished the state’s Handgun Permit Review Board.

Proponents of the legislation say the board’s political appointees were too liberal in granting appeals from individuals seeking handgun permits.

The board hears appeals from Marylanders whose applications are rejected by Maryland State Police. The legislation would have replaced the panel with a group of judges.

Hogan also vetoed a bill that would create a new process for regulating oyster harvests.

Hogan said the bill would disrupt a balanced scheme that’s currently in place in favor of a process dictated by environmentalists.

The legislature can override the vetoes with a three-fifths vote.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s