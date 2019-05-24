ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan got down in the sand Friday to get the summer season started.
He celebrated the unofficial beginning of summer by placing the first umbrella of the season on the beach in Ocean City, Md., bringing back a special event that took place more than 70 years ago, his office said in a release.
The ceremonial event first happened in 1946, when Maryland Governor Harry O’Connor joined Ocean City Mayor Daniel Trimper Jr. to officially start the season by doing the same thing- sticking an umbrella in the sand.
Gov. Hogan was joined by Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and Ocean City Council members.
“Today, I’m pleased to join Mayor Meehan as we bring back a great Ocean City tradition and officially plant the first beach umbrella of the summer season,” said Governor Hogan. “There are a total of 100 umbrellas here today to represent the 100 days of summer, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.”