LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A second Anne Arundel County resident has been caught with a loaded gun at a Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport by TSA in two days.
The man, from Pasadena, was stopped Thursday with a 9 mm handgun loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber, along with a spare magazine clip loaded with seven more bullets.
This incident took place one day after a Glen Burnie woman was caught with a loaded .38 caliber handgun at one of the security checkpoints on May 22.
A TSA officer saw the man’s handgun in the checkpoint X-ray machines and told Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on weapons charges.
This marks the 13th handgun caught by TSA at the airport so far in 2019, already more than half the number stopped during all of 2018. TSA officers caught 22 firearms at the airport checkpoints.