Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins Men’s Baseball is once again making a run for the Division 3 World Series.
They host Shenandoah College in a regional series that started Friday.
Johns Hopkins won the first game of the best of three series with Shenandoah 6 to 3 on Friday and Game Two is Saturday.
The winners will advance to the Division 3 World Series in Iowa.
Hopkins has home field advantage in this round, good news as they went 23 and 3 on home turf this season.
Bob Babb is in his 40th season as the Blue Jays head coach, and his guys are on a roll right now, riding a six-game post-season winning streak.
If they advance, it will be the fourth time they will have gone to the Division 3 World Series.