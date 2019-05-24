CECIL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A man is injured but in stable condition after a crash involving a motorcycle in Cecil County on Friday.

At around 11:58 a.m., Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the collision with a motorcycle and a passenger car in the 1500 block of Irishtown Road near North East.

Deputies learned that the motorcycle operator, the 34-year-old man, was driving eastbound on Irishtown Road at a high rate of speed and operating recklessly when he tried to illegally pass another motor vehicle.

An incoming car caused the motorcyclist to swerve back into his lane where he hit the back of a 2013 Hyundai driven by a 60-year-old woman from North East, causing him to lose control and crash into a ditch.

Deputies found the injured victim, a 34-year-old man lying in a ditch along with an untagged custom Yamaha motorcycle. He was treated on the scene and flown to University of Maryland Hospital Shock Trauma where he’s listed in stable condition.

Irishtown Road was closed with the help of the Cecil County Roads Department for approximately three hours while deputies investigated the crash.

The woman driving the Hyundai was not injured. Charges are pending at the end of the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning the collision is asked to contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office at 410-996-5500 and refer to case number 19-41801.