BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole plus 50 years for the murder of a teen and a separate carjacking.

Craig Williams, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of 15-year-old Tyrese Davis.

He was also sentenced to a consecutive 20 years for the use of a firearm and 30 years for a separate carjacking.

On August 8, 2017, at around 1:21 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Franklin Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found Davis lying in the alley bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A medic was called and the victim was rushed to Shock Trauma, where Davis died from his injuries.

At the scene, a witness told officers that he and Davis had been together that day up until minutes before the shooting.

He told police that as the two of them were walking west on Franklin Street, a car pulled up. The passenger of the car stepped out of the car, showed a handgun, and told them to “kick it out,”

The witness said that he and Davis split up and ran in different directions. He also said that he went back to look for Davis after he heard gunfire and found Davis lying in the alley shot.

On August 15, 2017, Baltimore County police stopped a stolen car minutes after an attempted murder and carjacking occurred in the area.

Both the driver and the passenger, Craig Williams, were identified. But the suspects were released before it was reported to the police.

On August 19, 2017, Williams was arrested on a warrant and found with a 45 caliber handgun. Police then determined that the shell casing recovered from the scene had been fired from that gun.