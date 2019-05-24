WATCH LIVEU.S. Naval Academy Commencement
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority Police will begin enforcement efforts to educate and remove aggressive and impaired drivers from the roads over the Memorial Day weekend.

MDTA Police said aggressive driving includes speeding, tailgating, running red lights and stop signs and unsafe lane changes.

According to the Maryland Department of Transporation’s Maryland Highway Safety Office, an average of 41 fatalities and 251 serious injuries occur each year in traffic crashes involving aggressive drivers.

MDTA Police are reminding drivers to “Move Over or Slow Down” for emergency vehicles and two trucks that are stopped on a highway with visuals signals.

