MAUI, HI (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Maryland woman who went missing after going on a hike in Hawaii over two weeks has been found alive.
According to the Findamanda Facebook page, and HawaiiNewsNow, Hawaii’s CBS affiliate, Amanda Eller was found injured lying in the woods Friday. She was airlifted to the hospital.
Eller was living in Maui when she went missing. She had last been seen May 9.
Eller’s boyfriend said he believed she was still in the forest.