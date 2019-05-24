  • WJZ 13On Air

MAUI, HI (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Maryland woman who went missing after going on a hike in Hawaii over two weeks has been found alive.

According to the Findamanda Facebook page, and HawaiiNewsNow, Hawaii’s CBS affiliate, Amanda Eller was found injured lying in the woods Friday. She was airlifted to the hospital.

Eller was living in Maui when she went missing. She had last been seen May 9.

‘I Just Feel Her Alive’ | Family, Volunteers Continue Search For Missing Maui Hiker Amanda Eller

Eller’s boyfriend said he believed she was still in the forest.

