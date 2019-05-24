



For hundreds of thousands of Marylanders, Memorial Day weekend means a time to get away.

But for some, getting to their destination could be the hardest part.

Friday is considered one of the worst days to hit the road, and it was in full swing Friday afternoon.

It was slow going at times, as families made the annual trek to spend the holiday away from home.

According to Triple-A, more than 900,000 Marylanders are expected to travel this weekend, that’s a 3.4 percent increase from last year.

Drivers said hitting traffic is inevitable.

“In the past, I like to leave a little bit earlier– I waited a little long today to hit the road and that’s on me.” said Mike David, a weekend traveler.

There is some relief for travelers this year at the pump.

The statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.78, which is 19 cents lower than last year.

“Gas prices are $2, $3, doesn’t affect my travel plans, if it gets up to 4 dollars like it did a couple of years ago, then I’ll start curbing my travel plans,” said traveler Wayne Eigenmann.

Gov. Larry Hogan hit Ocean City on Friday, putting the first umbrella in the sand for summer.

Triple-A said around 43 million Americans will travel this weekend. 37 million are expected to use a car, which is estimated to be the most on record for the holiday.