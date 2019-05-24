WATCH LIVEU.S. Naval Academy Commencement
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Ohio State-Maryland game at the Big Ten Tournament will resume Friday morning after being suspended because of inclement weather in the eighth inning Thursday night.

Ohio State led 3-2 with Maryland batting with one out and a man on second base in the bottom of the eighth.

The start of the game was delayed 95 minutes because of rain. The Buckeyes took the lead in the top of the eighth on Zach Dezenzo’s sacrifice fly.

