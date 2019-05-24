BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Two Prince George’s County men were arrested after they allegedly stole 19 airbags in one day.
Michael Roane, 28, of the 5000 block of Silver Court in Suitland and Roy Guzman, 24, of the 2500 block of Fairlawn Street in Temple Hills were arrested after they allegedly stole 19 Honda airbags early Wednesday morning in Bowie.
“We appreciate the efforts of our partners at the City of Bowie Police Department. These types of crimes affect the lives of our citizens and are a priority for both departments. I commend the detectives who worked tirelessly to stop these criminals,” said Deputy Chief Jackie Rafterry, Bureau of Investigations.
A stolen firearm was also recovered during the execution of a search warrant at Guzman’s home.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4905. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 19-0001203.