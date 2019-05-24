North East (WJZ)– Three people including a 4 and 10 year old are killed in a collision near North East.

Initial indication shows a Saturn was traveling south in the 600 block of Mechanics Valley Road near North East around 9:36 last night when it lost control for an unknown reason.

The Saturn spun sideways where it was struck by the northbound pick-up truck.

Once on scene uniformed patrol deputies immediately began CPR on two juveniles.

Mary E. Shackelford, 53, of Stoney Chase Drive in Elkton was driving the Saturn and flown to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

Anthony Shackelford, 34, of Stoney Chase Drive in Elkton was in the front passenger seat and died at the scene. A 4 year old boy also died at the scene.

A 10 year old girl was transported to Union Hospital and subsequently passed away.

A 9 year old boy was taken to Union Hospital then flown by helicopter to Johns Hopkins in critical condition.

A 13 year old boy was flown to A.I, DuPont Hospital in Delaware in critical condition.

All occupants of the Saturn are related.

The driver of the pick-up truck James T. Tobin, 24, of Ridge Road in Elkton was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.