BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of a reported missing adult.
On May 22, Kelly Diane Lee, 41, was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office.
Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
She was reportedly last seen April 28.
Lee is 5’3″, 110 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair, they said. They added they believe she may be in the Baltimore area.
Anyone with information on Lee’s location is asked to contact Det. Klappert, 240-313-2183.