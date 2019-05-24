WATCH LIVEU.S. Naval Academy Commencement
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Missing woman, Talkers, Washington County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of a reported missing adult.

On May 22, Kelly Diane Lee, 41, was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office.


Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

She was reportedly last seen April 28.

Lee is 5’3″, 110 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair, they said. They added they believe she may be in the Baltimore area.

Anyone with information on Lee’s location is asked to contact Det. Klappert, 240-313-2183.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s