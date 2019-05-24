  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The weekend is here and for the most part it’s looking pretty good!

The best day may end up being on Monday as far as temperatures and weather are concerned. As far as precipitation the best day with the least chance will be Saturday followed by Monday and then Sunday.

Saturday will be the most comfortable, then Monday, then Sunday. The best chances of showers will come Sunday at some point as we will see a brief return to the very warm and humid conditions at that time.

Whatever your plans, have a safe and sane weekend, drive with care, use those seatbelts and no texting while driving!

