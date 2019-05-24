  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.!

Wild weather yesterday. That is the only way to describe it. Wild weather. Dozens of reports of storm-related damage. A tornado in Howard County. And if you add our issues to all the problems, (and unfortunately in some cases fatalities), we were a part of, coast to coast, the most violent weather of this Spring. Wild weather. And done now.

This day started out sunny, and will remain so. This day started out warm and humid. It will remain warm with temps about 6° above normal, but more refreshing as we move into the afternoon. Tomorrow a bit cooler and even less humid. (By the way if you are headed “downneyoshun” tomorrow may be in the low 70’s!)

By Sunday up to 90° and humid. and the words “hot and humid” are the headline in the daily forecast’ through next week. Spring is going to morph into mid-Summer right before our eyes.

T.G.I.F. everyone! Ain’t it the truth!!

MB!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s