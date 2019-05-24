BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for the production and possession of child pornography.
Eric Wayne Grinder, of Westminster, will serve his 30 year sentence followed by a lifetime of supervised release for five counts of the production of child pornography, one count of attempted production of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography and witness tampering.
He was convicted on February 25. Upon his release from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender wherever he works, lvies or is a student.
From June 2013 through August 2016, Grinder sexually abused a minor female when the girl was between seven and nine years old, and produced images of himself and the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to evidence in his trial.
Grinder also used his laptop computer and cell phone to store and get images documenting the sexual exploitation of prepubescent minors, including the victim.
The evidence also proved that Grinder wrote a letter to a family member in July 2017 and asked that person to manipulate the victim into saying she took the produced images of the abuse, not Grinder.
He also repeatedly tried to contact and manipulate the victim’s mother.