BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man is dead after officers found him in Southwest Baltimore with gunshot wounds to his body, police said.
Officers were on patrol at 12:35 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the 1500 block of N. Ellamont Street.
Shortly after they found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.