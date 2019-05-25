



BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Need more desserts in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert hot spots in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. T-Swirl Crepe

Topping the list is T-Swirl Crepe. Located at 3113 St. Paul St. in Charles Village, the creperie and gluten-free spot, which offers desserts and more, is the highest-rated dessert spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp.

T-swirl Crepe, which opened last year, features Japanese-inspired crispy, gluten-free crepes. Sweet crepes include one with mango, raspberries and custard cream. Savory crepes include egg white mushroom truffle and spicy crabmeat.

2. Pitango Gelato

Next up is Fells Point’s Pitango Gelato, situated at 802 S. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 632 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and gelato has proven to be a local favorite.

Among the two dozen gelato flavors are walnut, Sicilian almond, Matcha green tea, creme fraiche and cardamon. The gelato shop also serves up more than 20 flavors of sorbet.

3. The Charmery

Hampden’s The Charmery, located at 801 W. 36th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more 4.5 stars out of 436 reviews.

The family-owned shop features handcrafted ice cream with seasonal flavors, as well as hand-spun milkshakes and floats, with root beer from a tap and sodas from scratch.

4. Diablo Doughnuts

Diablo Doughnuts, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers doughnuts and more in Federal Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 196 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1035 Light St. to see for yourself.

Doughnuts in a variety of flavors and colors include blackberry lime, blueberry basil, creme brûlée and bacon-topped maple-glazed. There’s also a yeast doughnut with vanilla glaze, covered in Fruity Pebbles.

5. Batch Bake Shop

Over in Harford-Echodale – Perring Parkway, check out Batch Bake Shop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers cupcakes, custom cakes and more, at 5414 Harford Road.

The shop features made-from-scratch baked goods, including scones and muffins, cupcakes, croissants, danishes, French macarons, brownies, cookies and more.