BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are dead after two separate shootings within 12 hours of each other, police say.

At around 12:33 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital in Northeast Baltimore for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man being treated by the hospital staff after being shot in the chest.

He died from his injuries shortly after. Investigators believe he was in the 5500 block of Force Road when he was shot.

Almost exactly 12 hours later, a 35-year-old man was found dead in Southwest Baltimore with gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

Officers were on patrol at 12:35 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the 1500 block of N. Ellamont Street.

Shortly after they found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.