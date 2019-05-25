



BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to try the best diners in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Southside Diner

Topping the list is Southside Diner. Located at 893 E. Fort Ave. in Riverside, it is the highest-rated diner in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp.

Yelp user Yasmine R., who gave the diner five stars, wrote, “Service is always great no matter how busy they are. The restaurant is on the small side, but the wait is never longer than 15 minutes. Great food and portions for a great price. Their home fries are some of the best I’ve had. Sausage patties are also so delicious.”

2. Broadway Diner

Next up is Pulaski Industrial Area’s Broadway Diner, situated at 6501 Eastern Ave. With four stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp, the diner, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

In addition to burgers and sandwiches, the diner features seafood, country-fried steak, barbecued chicken breast and sauteed calf liver with fried onions.

3. Ida B’s Table

Downtown’s Ida B’s Table, located at 235 Holliday St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner, soul food and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 276 reviews.

Ida B’s take on soul food includes oxtail au poivre, octopus perloo — similar to jambalaya, smoked fried chicken and confit jerk duck leg with oxtail jus.

4. Overlea Diner

Overlea Diner, a diner and New American spot in Rosemont East, is another go-to, with four stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6652 Belair Road to see for yourself.

Yelp user Amanda B. wrote, “The last time I was here, I had a bacon cheddar cheese omelet with home fries, extra crispy. This omelet was huge and very filling. Home fries were cut into cubes and flavored well.”