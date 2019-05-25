Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Seven people are displaced and a firefighter suffered extreme burns after a townhome fire in Glen Burnie on Friday.
Anne Arundel County Fire responded to the two-story townhome at the end of the row on Mount Vernon Lane in Glen Burnie at around 2:52 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Firefighters said the fire was first showing from the second floor of the home. It took 20 minutes and 29 firefighters to control the fire.
The injured firefight suffered burns to an extremity and was transported to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bay View with non-life-threatening injuries.
Four adults and three children were displaced.