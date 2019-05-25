MAUI, HI (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Maryland woman who went missing after going on a hike in Hawaii over two weeks ago has been found alive.
According to the Findamanda Facebook page, and HawaiiNewsNow, Hawaii’s CBS affiliate, Amanda Eller was found alive on Friday.
Eller, whose hometown is Mechanicsville in St. Mary’s County, was found injured in the Makawao Forest Reserve, the affiliate reported.
Her family said she was found between two waterfalls deep in a ravine, by the search team captains in a helicopter searching the general area.
They said she spotted them and they saw her at the same time, according to the FindAmanda page.
Eller was living in Maui when she went missing. She had last been seen May 9.
Eller’s boyfriend said he believed she was still in the forest. They were on vacation in the Forest Park on Maui when she went missing.
