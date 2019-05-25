  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say the helicopter involved in a deadly crash earlier this month did not have certification to fly in poor visibility conditions.

A preliminary federal report says investigators have not determined the cause of the crash that killed the pilot and one passenger.

But it says the two-seat Cabri G2 helicopter was not certified to fly in conditions of low visibility.

It appears the crash occurred during dense fog.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the pilot may also not have been certified to fly in low visibility conditions.

The pilot was identified as Charles Knight, 38, of Mount Airy, Maryland, and the passenger was Matt Clark, 36, of Pasadena, Maryland.

Authorities recovered both bodies off Kent Island’s Bloody Point, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Maryland’s capital.

