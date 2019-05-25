CUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a suspect in a Cumberland County homicide case has been taken into custody in North Carolina.
The sheriff’s office in Virginia’s Cumberland County had been attempting to find Maryland resident George Knisley for a day and said he could be “armed and dangerous.”
Carroll County Man Wanted As Person Of Interest In Virginia Homicide
On Saturday, Virginia troopers announced that North Carolina authorities had apprehended Knisley following a pursuit with police in Raleigh.
They say he’s being held on a first-degree murder charge from Cumberland County.
Additional charges are pending.
Virginia investigators have been searching for missing Amy Fabian.
A dead man was found inside her residence but she was nowhere to be found.
They allege Knisley is believed to have left Fabian’s residence driving a stolen pickup.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Knisley has a lawyer.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)