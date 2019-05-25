Comments
LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — A third person was arrested at BWI in three days after TSA caught him with a handgun.
LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — A third person was arrested at BWI in three days after TSA caught him with a handgun.
The man, from Hopewell, Virginia, was caught at the checkpoint on Friday with a 9 mm handgun in his carry-on bag.
It was not loaded. The man told TSA officials that he was carrying the bag that he usually takes to the firing range and he said he did not know that he had his gun with him.
Police arrested him after finding the gun.
This is the third gun caught in three days. TSA officers caught two Anne Arundel County residents with guns at the airport on Wednesday and Thursday.
TSA Confiscates Second Gun At BWI Airport In Two Days
Each time, they spotted the guns in the checkpoint X-ray machines.
This week brings the total of handguns caught by TSA at BWI so far this year.