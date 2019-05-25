Comments
Essex, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 100 block of Kingston Road in the Essex area.
Essex, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 100 block of Kingston Road in the Essex area.
Investigators say a 21-year-old woman had been dropped off to the rear of a home when she was shot at least once in the upper body.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are still investigating this incident and believe the suspect or suspects fled the area before police were able to arrive at the scene.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook