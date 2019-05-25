  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMTails of Valor
    12:30 PMThe Inspectors
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Essex, kingston road, Shooting, Woman


Essex, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 100 block of Kingston Road in the Essex area.

Investigators say a 21-year-old woman had been dropped off to the rear of a home when she was shot at least once in the upper body.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are still investigating this incident and believe the suspect or suspects fled the area before police were able to arrive at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s