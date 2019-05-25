OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s officially summer on the Eastern Shore, and ninjas of any age will find something brand new to do in Ocean City this summer.

“Wrecktangle” is one of only seven in the country, and all summer long, it’ll be open in Ocean City.

If the classic pier rides aren’t your style, Ocean City has something brand new that may pique your interest.

The Woodward Wrecktangle has ten obstacles, putting you in a race to the finish between you and everyone else.

Mayor Rich Meehan said it’s the perfect addition to what the city already offers.

“It’s generated a lot of interest. It’s something totally different, and it’s an upscale type of activity that we think is gonna be very much a part of what we do in Ocean City,” Meehan said.

You’ll find the Wrecktangle a short walk from the boardwalk, right next to the skate park. And as you set foot on the course, the obstacles will either knock your socks off or knock you off your feet.

“There’s a lot to do in this area, and we think this will become a very, very popular part of the park here in Ocean City,” Meehan said.

For about $15, you can work off those boardwalk fries or you can watch as the young- or the young at heart try their best to beat their own time for hours.

The Wrecktangle will be open seven days a week until November.