BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have made three arrests in two robberies and one attempted robbery in South Baltimore on Saturday.

At around 3:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man was in the 700 block of Battery Avenue when a car stopped in the block and two unknown suspects left the car.

One of the suspects pulled a gun out and demanded the victim’s cell phone. They then took the man’s phone and left.

About a half hour later, at 4 p.m., a 43-year-old woman was in the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue in Federal Hill when she was approached by several people who tried to take her car.

One of them assaulted her with a BB gun before they left. The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries from the assault.

Another half hour later, at 4:24 p.m., the same suspects are believed to be involved in the carjacking in the 100 block of E. Wells Street.

Police said they used a handgun to steal a Jeep Patriot.

Officers arrested two suspects at Randall and S. Hanover Street. Shortly after, officers stopped the stolen Jeep Patriot in the 2300 block of W. Baltimore Street.

A third suspect was arrested inside the Jeep Patriot.

16-year-old Aaron Scott, 20-year-old Jaquante Lide and 16-year-old Troy Barnes are all charged with armed carjacking, attempted carjacking, theft and various assault charges.

Detectives from the Citywide Robbery Unit are continuing to investigate these incidents. Any witnesses are asked to call 410-366-6341.