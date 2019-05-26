BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting late Saturday night that left four people injured in SE Baltimore.
At around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 500 block of N. Belnord Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they first found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.
Officers then found three additional shooting victims, a 31-year-old man shot in the stomach, a 29-year-old woman shot in the back and a 17-year-old male teen with a graze wound to the side of his body.
All four were treated at area hospitals and are expected to survive, police said.
Investigators believe the victims were in the 500 block of N. Belnord Avenue when they were shot.
Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.