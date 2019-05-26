UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have identified the man struck and killed in an overnight collision in Upper Marlboro overnight Sunday.

The victim was a man from Baltimore, 20-year-old Jewell Reid, who was walking in the fast lane of northbound Md Route 301 (Crain Highway), south of Md Route 4 at around 11:15 p.m. when he was struck by a Chevy Tahoe driven by an Upper Marlboro woman.

Police said it is not clear if Reid was trying to cross Crain highway or was walking parallel with the road. They added alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash at this time.

NB Crain Highway was closed for around three hours while troopers investigated.

State police said this is the second pedestrian death in a week on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro.

On May 19, 26-year-old Adrian Harris of Waldorf, Md., was walking SB in the left travel lane on the highway near ROsaryville Road with his back to traffic when he was struck and killed. Alcohol was not a factor in this collision either, police said.

State police remind citizens that pedestrians should be wearing clothing or other accessories that are brightly colored or reflective for safety particularly when walking or running along roadways during dark hours and follow all pedestrian traffic laws.

They added that motorists should always be on the lookout and attentive to pedestrians and bicyclists along the roadway.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.