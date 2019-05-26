BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — From a very young age, John Graziano’s parents said he knew he wanted to fly high as a fighter pilot.

“From the age of two, he said he was going to be fighter pilot and he used to sit in his high chair with his-” said Dr. Glenda Snavely, his mother.

“Airplanes,” John’s father, Dr. Thomas Graziano interjected.

“Airplanes and talk about the Thunderbirds,” Dr. Snavely finished.

A U.S. Air Force captain and pilot instructor at 28, John, from Elkridge was well on his way to living out his childhood dream.

“He did not want anything to get in the of his goal which was to,” Dr. Snavely said.

“Be an Air Force fighter pilot. It was what he wanted to do since he was two and he never wavered,” Dr. Graziano said.

But last year, on November 13, Captain Graziano died after his T-38C Talon Jet crashed. He was stationed at Laughlin Air Force base in Texas.



Captain John Graziano.

“But I got to tell you there isn’t a day that go by that we don’t shed a tear,” Dr. Graziano said.

This Memorial Day, Captain Graziano is among the many Maryland service members who will be honored at the 52nd Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Staff Sergeant Eddison Hermond will also be remembered. He was a National Guardsman who died last year while attempting to rescue a woman during the Ellicott City flooding.



Staff Sgt. Eddison Hermond

As many families like Captain Graziano mourn, they reflect on the legacy their loved ones left behind.

“At his funeral, one of his friends from high school came up to me and said, Ms. Glenda, John’s probably the only guy I know that could make resisting peer pressure look cool,” Dr. Snavely said.

The service starts at 10 a.m. Monday morning.