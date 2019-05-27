



The Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens is honoring service members this Memorial Day. It’s the 52nd annual ceremony.

People arrived early to salute the brave men and women who gave their lives in defense of our country. Of course, there was music, speeches, and a 21-gun salute, but they also remembered the soldiers who lost their lives this past year.

Memorial Day Service In Baltimore County Honors Fallen Md. Service Members

Elkridge native and Captain John Graziano of the United States Air Force lost his life last November when his jet trainer crashed in Texas.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent was killed from a suicide bomber in Syria. She was stationed in Fort Meade.

Finally, Ellicott City Native and Staff Sergeant Eddison Hermond died trying to save lives during a flood.

All of these soldiers were honored Monday in a moment of silence after some very powerful words from Baltimore county executive Johnny Olszewski.

“We remember our homegrown heroes and those who have given their lives in sacrifice. The word hero often evokes an image of something extraordinary, untouchable figures that exist only in legends and stories. But each year on Memorial Day, we’re reminded that the real heroes are the ordinary people that are willing to do extraordinary things. Real heroes make immense sacrifices in service to their communities, their nation and to us. Real heroes put their lives on the line to protect others.”

Olszewski also sent the following statement in email:

“Our country was built by fearless men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our country and our values. They were courageous and served with honor, so that we may live a safer life. Even today, our soldiers are continuing to fight against unimaginable threats at home and abroad. They were and are heroes — and we have lost far too many of them. As you enjoy the Memorial Day holiday and spend time with loved ones, take a few moments to remember the sacrifices that allowed us these simple pleasures. Our country is built on the backs of giants who served with passion and love for our country and our ideals, and we are stronger for it.”

This was a very emotional ceremony on this Memorial Day. Emcee Alan Walden acknowledged the lack of a breeze out here. He said the flag doesn’t move due to the wind. It’s the last breath of the soldiers who lost their lives.