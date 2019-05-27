Comments
CARROLL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Carroll County man was arrested for murder over the weekend, but the woman he’s suspected of abducting is still missing.
George Knisley was taken into custody after a police pursuit in North Carolina.
Investigators said on Friday- officers were called to a home in Cumberland, Virginia for a homicide.
They found the body of a man but Amy Fabian who lives at that address was nowhere to be found.
Police believe she may be in danger, they haven’t revealed if Knisley knows her or the man he’s suspected of killing.