  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cookout shooting, Fatal Shooting, girl killed, Homicide, kids shot, Local TV, richmond police, Talkers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say a girl was fatally shot and a boy was wounded during a cookout in a public park on the city’s south side.

News outlets are reporting that officers were called to Carter Jones Park at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and two juveniles were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl died.

Witnesses said the girl was hit while she was on a pony ride.

Richmond Police spokesman James Mercante said the park was crowded at the time, so they’re hopeful witnesses will share information.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s