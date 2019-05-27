OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Starting Memorial Day weekend, swimmers in Ocean City are under the watchful eye of dozens of lifeguards.

The water is officially heating up, and for Ocean City Beach Patrol’s only year-round employee, Memorial Day Weekend is the best time of the year.

“Saturday of Memorial Day weekend at 10 o’clock to be on the fishing pier, and I can look north and just watch all of the crews coming up on duty and everything, it’s a really exciting time,” said Lt. Ward Kovacs, Ocean City Maryland Beach Patrol.

He said filling the lifeguard stands is the culmination of a lot of hard work.

“A lot goes on behind the scenes that you don’t see,” He said.

Every year, lifeguards prepare with the academy right on the beach. These men and women spend hours running safety drills.

All summer long, their presence will put swimmers’ minds at ease along the 10 miles of Ocean City Beach.

But Lt. Kovacs said beach-goers must also obey the rules for their own safety.

“If you get to the beach a little early in the morning, before the guards are there, please remember to keep your feet in the sand and don’t go in the water until the lifeguards are out there,” Kovacs said.

Lifeguards are on duty every day from 10 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. until mid-September.