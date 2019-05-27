Comments
(CBS NEWS) — Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, took part in the annual wreath-laying ceremony and delivered remarks at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Memorial Day.
“On behalf of a grateful nation, it is my profound privilege to be here,” Pence said.
“To all of you here, and those looking on from afar, especially to the families of our fallen, we extend our deepest sympathies. And we also bring the deepest respect and gratitude of the 45th president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump,” Pence added.