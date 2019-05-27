Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very warm and in some places a stormy Sunday, the area enjoyed a pleasant and warm but dry Memorial Day with a high of 84.

A warm front will develop overnight and may cause a shower to break out by morning. A very warm and more humid air mass will move in Tuesday, and a chance of a strong thunderstorm may pop up by afternoon or evening.

The greatest risk for severe weather will be across extreme northern Maryland and in Pennsylvania.

WJZ’s Weather Team will be tracking the radar Tuesday and will update with any warnings that may be issued.

