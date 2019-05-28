  • WJZ 13On Air

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) – Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Glen Burnie early Monday morning.

Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Governors Court around 2:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they did not find any victims. A short time later, two victims showed up at an area hospital.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not said whether they have identified any suspects in connection.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

