This story has been updated to show the Amber Alert was cancelled. Officials said Heydi Chavarria was found safe and unharmed.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Amber Alert was issued for a Silver Honda Accord in Baltimore late Tuesday. It was canceled around 1 a.m.
The license plate number is listed as 8DM8821 (MD).
Heydi Chavarria, 12-years-old, was last seen May 28 wearing a yellow shirt, blue pants and white shoes.
She was reportedly last seen around 9 p.m. in the area of the 1700 block of McHenry Street with a 23-year-old man in the Silver Honda Accord.
Oscar Jonatan Cruz is described as 5’6″ and 184 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or Baltimore Police Department at 443-902-4824 or 911.
Police said do not take action which could endanger your safety or further endanger the abducted child.
This story is developing.