BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dion Dixon was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon with the intent to injure for the murder of Randolph Cockrell.

68-year-old Cockrell was found in an alley in the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue with severe trauma to his head on August 7, 2018.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Large amounts of blood, a piece of concrete and a blue chair both covered in blood splatter were found at the scene.

Witnesses told detectives a man known as “Po” was seen in the alley behind the house where the victim was killed between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. The witnesses said Po’s real name was Dion and told police his address.

Further investigation revealed that Dixon was at his girlfriend’s home.

Witnesses said they saw Dixon on the front porch of his girlfriend’s home covered in blood, wearing tan pants, a black tank top and tennis shoes. Dixon also told a witness he hit a man with a brick and then showered and changed his clothes.

He reportedly discarded the bloody clothes in front of a vacant home.

Detectives caught Dixon at his girlfriend’s home later that in the afternoon on August 7, 2018. Tan bloody pants were found in the area, and Dixon confessed to killing Cockrell.