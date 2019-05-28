Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Child Pornography, Clarksburg, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Montgomery County

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County man was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges, Maryland State Police said.

Mirantsoa Nirina Rabe, 24, of Clarksburg, Md., was charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation in January involving the possession of child pornography.

They discovered a person online actively sharing child pornography files, further investigation led police to find the identification of the suspect and his home in Montgomery County.

At around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, law enforcement searched Rabe’s home and found child pornography files on his electronic devices.

Rabe was arrested at his home the same morning, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s