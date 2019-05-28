CLARKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County man was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges, Maryland State Police said.
Mirantsoa Nirina Rabe, 24, of Clarksburg, Md., was charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.
Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation in January involving the possession of child pornography.
They discovered a person online actively sharing child pornography files, further investigation led police to find the identification of the suspect and his home in Montgomery County.
At around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, law enforcement searched Rabe’s home and found child pornography files on his electronic devices.
Rabe was arrested at his home the same morning, police said.